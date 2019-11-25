Amarillo Area Foundation kicks off The Panhandle Gives Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s officially the season of giving as the Amarillo Area Foundation kicks off its annual The Panhandle Gives Campaign.
Beginning today through December 3, you can donate money towards your favorite non-profit in the Texas Panhandle.
Tomorrow, you can participate in Giving Tuesday by donating at any United Supermarkets location, Happy State Bank, FirstBank Southwest and Amarillo National Bank.
This year, the campaign has added 24 more organizations to their list, making a total of 132 non-profits participating in 18 counties.
Last year, the campaign raised $865,000. The goal for this year is $1 million.
