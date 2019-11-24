Sight Before Christmas toy drive provides free eye exams in exchange for toy donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Vision Specialists is working with Toys For Tots for it’s 8th Annual Sight Before Christmas.
Families in the Panhandle will get something under the tree this year thanks to a toy drive at Walmart on I-40 that also helps families get the eye care they need.
“This event goes to serve the community in two ways. We want to provide eye exams, free exams to people who possibly couldn’t afford them and then also to get toys for children who might need a toy for Christmas,” said Owner of Amarillo Vision Specialists Shauna Thornhill.
Last year, the Sight Before Christmas toy drive collected nearly $40,000 worth of toys and provided nearly $13,000 worth of free exams.
“A lot of people don’t know that one in four children are actually diagnosed with a learning disorder, but really it’s just them needing glasses,” said Thornhill. “So it is incredibly important for a child’s academic and possibly athletic performance that they get their eyes checked.”
“There are lots of kids in the Panhandle that cannot afford I exams, especially kids who fall between the cracks,” said Thornhill. “Ones who don’t qualify for government assistance like the Medicaid program, but don’t have insurance. The Affordable Health Care Act does not cover routine eye care, and so a lot of people slip through the cracks, kids included. So this is a great way for children and parents to get their eyes checked if they need it.”
The drive is also helping Toys For Tots collect toys that go directly towards kids in the Panhandle.
They say the need is greater this year than it's ever been.
“We already have 490 children who have been requesting toys this year and it’s not even quite December, That is by far the most we’ve ever had,” said Toys For Tots Coordinator Carole Hamlin. “The need is just greater this year and we are just going to really have to step it up to meet that.”
“While you’re out shopping just pick up an extra toy. It doesn’t have to be an expensive one, just pick up one extra toy and donate at one of our boxes,” said Hamlin.
Thornhill said they expected to see 130 to 150 patients.
“This has a very special meaning to me. I grew up in poverty, and if it hadn’t been for a lot of programs like this, there would have been many years as a child that I wouldn’t have gotten a toy,” she said. “So it plays a really special part in my heart to be able to provide this for other children.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.