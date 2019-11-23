Pleasant Sunday forecast.

It will be a chilly, but calm night with temps in the 30′s. We warm into the 60′s tomorrow under sunny skies. Skies will remain sunny on Monday with highs in the 60′s. Tuesday will drop into the 50′s with gusty winds. Winds will be gusting over 50 mph resulting in high fire danger. Wednesday we drop into the 30′s and 40′s with train and snow possible into Thursday morning. Thanksgiving will be cold in the 40′s with clearing skies in the afternoon. Friday will warm back into the 50′s with showers and storms possible.