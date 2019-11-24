Clovis homicide suspect arrested in Amarillo early Sunday morning

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 24, 2019 at 10:36 AM CST - Updated November 24 at 10:37 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man wanted in connection to the homicide of a man in Clovis on Friday night has been arrested.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1300 block of West 8th Street in Clovis for shots fired.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 28-year-old William Romero. Romero had died from the shooting.

During the investigation, police identified 34-year-old Steven Hogues as the suspect in the shooting.

An arrest warrant for murder and felon in possession of a firearm was generated for Hogues.

Around 3:21 a.m. this morning, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had taken Hogues into custody.

