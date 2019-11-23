1 man dies in early morning accident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man was killed in an early morning accident.
Around 2:05 a.m. Amarillo police were dispatched to an accident near NE 11th Ave. and N Spring Street.
Police say Jose Gallegos, 48, lost control of his truck, crossed the southbound lanes, struck the curb and hit a wooden and wrought iron fence.
Mr. Gallegos was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
