1 dead and 1 injured in deadly crash in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead and one injured after a deadly crash near Hereford this morning.
According to Texas DPS, the crash took place a little before 10:28 a.m. on U.S. 60, about 3.6 miles east of Hereford.
Authorities said a semi, driven by 62-year-old Martin Najera of Dumas, was traveling west on U.S. 60 in the outside lane.
A pick-up truck was towing a Load Rite trailer, driven by 30-year-old Blayne Black of Hereford, and was traveling west behind the semi.
The semi slowed down and was then in the process of turning right onto County Road EE, when DPS said Black failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer of the semi.
The passenger of the pick-up truck, 39-year-old Johnny McDonald, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Black was taken to the Hereford Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
