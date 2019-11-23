Clovis police seek homicide suspect

Clovis, NM (KFDA) - Friday evening around 10:20 p.m., Clovis police were called to the 1300 block of West 8th for a shots-fired call.
Upon arrival officers encountered a deceased male identified as William Romero, 28.
Authorities have identified, Steven Hogues, 34, as the suspect and an arrest warrant has been issued on an open count of Murder.
Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating this crime.
Clovis police are asking anyone with information relevant to this homicide or the whereabouts of Steven Hogues, to call (575) 769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.
