This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a wrestling match with the best tacos in Amarillo to some holiday shopping, here’s what events are happening this weekend!
Family and friends can vote for the best taco and watch some wrestling matches in Amarillo tomorrow.
The event, called “TacoFest 2019 y Lucha,” is from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Rex Baxter Exhibit Building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, 3401 S.E. 10th Ave.
General admission is $15 and children seven and under get in free.
For more details, go here.
The Holiday Sip N’ Shop in Canyon will have vendors just in time for the holiday season.
Vendors will set up at Bar Z Winery to show various products for the holidays tomorrow evening.
The shopping event will have local shops and wine.
The event is 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Shoppers can find vintage, retro and handmade holiday gifts this weekend at Junk Hippy Amarillo.
Junk Hippy will have vendors from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.
General admission is $5 and children 13 and under get in free.
For more details, visit their website.
The Lone Star Ballet Guild is hosting the Nutcracker Ball tomorrow evening.
The ball will dinner, a silent and live auction, a live band and dancing at 6:00 p.m. Saturday in the heritage room located at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The cost is $150 for individuals, and tables start at $1,000.
