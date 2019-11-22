Technology startups pitch ideas to Amarillo community & investors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT Enterprise Center’s WIRE Accelerator Program holds Demo Day at Globe-News Center for Performing Arts.
WT’S program brings tech startups to Amarillo from all over the United States with the help of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.
“This is a very historical moment in Amarillo, we are celebrating our first Technology Demo Day,” said WT Enterprise Center Executive Director Kyla Frye.
The WT Enterprise Center launched the Texas Panhandle’s first technology accelerator program called WIRE Accelerator.
WIRE stands for Workforce, Innovation, Regional Connectivity and Entrepreneurship. Each year WT Enterprise invests $250,000 in high growth companies to join their 12-week program, with 2019 being the first for technology.
“The Amarillo community has been very supportive of these technology companies as they’ve been here for the past 12 weeks,” said Frye.
Demo Day is the final stage of their 12-week program, where they get to share their progress.
“Demo Day is huge, we are going to be able to pitch our ideas to the community, the leaders in our community and potential investors,” said Plant-It Founder Derrick Wesley.
Derrick Wesley is the founder of Plan-It, which is a mobile financial literacy app.
“Basically, how Plan-It works is each user takes a quick diagnostic assessment, and it builds out a personalized curriculum based on each user's particular needs,” said Wesley.
The other three companies that were chosen out of 55 companies, went through a process to see which one would be the most successful in the Panhandle.
“We also have Compare-That, which is a comparative analysis tool for the automotive industry. We have Truck, which is a logistics technology for the trucking industry, and then we also have Jobsist, which is a job costing and tracking software for the construction industry,” said Frye.
The WT Enterprise Center has been ‘Helping People Build Great Companies’ for eighteen and is excited to reach more entrepreneurs by adding the WIRE Acceleration Program to their list of services.
