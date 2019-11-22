Street Volkswagen and United Supermarkets working to ‘fill the beetle’ with peanut butter

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 22, 2019 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 10:43 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Volkswagen and United Supermarkets are working to “fill the beetle” with peanut butter.

The goal is to drive two beetles full of peanut butter to the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive.

The food drive will take place from December 2 through December 7 at Market Street.

All proceeds go to the High Plains Food Bank and will be used to help our neighbors in need.

You can drop off the jars at the United at 45th and Bell and the United on Soncy Street until 4:00 p.m. today.

