Pantex Federal Credit Union alerting members to phone scam

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Pantex Federal Credit Union is alerting members of a phone scam.
According to Pantex Federal Credit Union, some PFCU members are being contacted by people claiming to be with the bank.
The caller ID is showing the number (806) 273-5692, which is the PFCU number being spoofed.
The caller then claims to be with the fraud department and is using your information they have obtained elsewhere, such a your name, address, full debit card number and card expiration date.
The caller then asks for the three digit security code on the back of the debit card.
PFCU wants to remind members not to give out this information over the phone. No PFCU employee will ever call and ask you for that information.
