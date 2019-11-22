Muleshoe McDonald’s franchise to pay $340,000 in sexual harassment lawsuit

DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe McDonald’s franchise owner will have to pay $340,000 to resolve claims that female employees were physically and verbally harassed in the workplace.
Credle Enterprises,LLC, franchise owner of McDonald’s at 1025 W. American Blvd., was first hit with this lawsuit in September of 2018. The lawsuit was filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of the eight women.
The same company also operates McDonald’s restaurants in Littlefield and Hereford.
The women were touched, the butt of sexual jokes and were shown pornography by the restaurant’s manager and another male employee. Management was said to have been aware of these incidents but did nothing about them, according to the Dallas District Attorney’s Office.
The company will now provide $240,000 to the eight women subjected to the harassment and an additional $100,000 to any other women who might have been harassed at the same time. Credle will also have to hire a manager that makes sure employees are trained on policies related to sexual harassment.
“This case represents the best of all outcomes for the parties involved,” Meaghan Kuelbs, EEOC attorney, said. “Not only have the women who were subjected to the harassment been compensated for the harm they suffered, but the employer has committed itself to changing its workplace in a meaningful way so that current and future employees feel that they will be protected from this kind of inappropriate behavior.”
