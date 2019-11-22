Mother sentenced to 15 years in connection to brutal murder of Holli Jeffcoat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been nearly four years since police found 18-year-old Holli Jeffcoat dead in her home. She was found on Feb. 10, 2016 with multiple stab wounds, her throat had been cut and her uterus had been removed. Authorities said those who killed Jeffcoat tried to set the house on fire to cover it up.
Both her mother and step-father have been charged and sentenced in the case, but both took plea deals.
Today, Jeffcoat’s mother, Debi Holland, took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to injury to a child/elderly or disabled person. The state recommends a 15 year sentence.
The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement after her sentence:
On Friday, November 22, 2019, Debbie Holland pleaded guilty to the charge of Injury to a Child in the 137th District Court and was sentenced to 15 years TDC.
With James Holland currently serving Life Without Parole for the Capital Murder of Holly Jeffcoat and Debbie Holland today accepting responsibility for her actions, justice has been served on these cases. It is impossible to know exactly what this Defendant knew, but she was positively a parent who failed to protect her children from the evil that was occurring to them. Sometimes justice is as much about what needs to happen to a Defendant as it is what’s in the best interest of the victim. The living victim in this case has been blessed with a new found life. We are so proud of the progress she has made and the young woman she has become. We pray that today’s guilty plea will give her and her family some amount of peace and closure.
“Debi’s real crime was being married to James Holland," said her attorney Mark Snodgrass. "This plea today resolved that. I think she had he understanding that he did some horrible acts to her children that she was unaware of but probably should have stopped him from doing had she been aware. This plea adequately addressed that and we are just happy to get this behind her so she can start her grieving process for the daughter that she lost.”
Debi has been in jail since April 10, 2016.
Jeffcoat’s step-father, James Holland, was arrested on March 10, 2016.
In December 2018, James Holland pleaded guilty to capital murder in the 137th District Court. The Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office was seeking the death penalty for Holland, but because he pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to capital life in prison without the possibility of parole. When recommending that punishment in court documents, District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said it was one of the most horrific crimes she had seen and that the defendant never needs to see the light of day.
Both were charged with capital murder, aggravated assault of a disabled person and sexual assault of a child.
James Holland is accused of a series of sexual assaults on Jeffcoat that authorities believe led to her pregnancy before her death. School officials with Lorenzo ISD reported her pregnancy and the Crosby County Sheriff, along with representatives from the Child Protective Services, took a report on the incident.
Jeffcoat told a school official her mother told her not to tell people about the abuse because they relied so much on James Holland to pay bills.
Though she was enrolled in an Idalou school, she attended a special needs program at Lorenzo. She was said to have the mental capacity of a six-to-seven-year-old and was incapable of giving consent to any sexual acts, court documents state.
“She didn’t want to go home with dad because she didn’t want to have sex,” an unnamed school official said, according to court documents. “The sex hurt.”
It was a few weeks later on Feb. 10, 2016 that police found Jeffcoat in her home with multiple stab wounds, her throat cut and uterus removed.
There was a trail of abuse within the family, according to CPS. After Jeffcoat was found dead, the department released a statement that said one of the 15-year-old siblings was to be put into the foster care system and receive therapy afterward.
The statement went on to say, “The family did have prior involvement with CPS.” In 2008 Jeffcoat was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection and after that, CPS kept up with the family for years.
Court documents also indicate she had been touched by James Holland since she was 12-year-old. Most of this was used as evidence to indict both Hollands and in July of 2016.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.