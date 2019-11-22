Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for shooting death in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A jury convicted one man on charges of first-degree murder for the shooting of Rene Soto that happened in 2018.
In June of 2018, Soto was shot while standing in the doorway of his home.
Soto was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds to the chest at Northwest Texas Hospital.
In September of 2018, Navarrete and three other suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting.
During the trial, Navarette admitted to the shooting but said it was in self-defense.
During the sentencing, the state brought up his prior misdemeanor and felony convictions. He also has a current pending charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The jury sentenced him to 70 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.