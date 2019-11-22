Good News with Dave: A deep breath for a cystic fibrosis miracle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many People suffering from terminal illnesses live their lives waiting for a medical breakthrough that can bring hope to their situation.
We met Aaron Heisler earlier this year on the golf course with an unexpected new set of golf clubs. We found out that golf is one of the main ways that Aaron battles cystic fibrosis, a terminal disease.
“Without golf and the daily exercise, I probably wouldn’t be here. The reason I started playing is because my lung function dropped to 32%," said Heisler.
Cystic fibrosis is a debilitating disease that attacks many of the body systems, but especially the lungs.
Aaron had not taken a deep regular breath in years, and in time, the disease is fatal, which has always weighed on Aaron’s mind.
“When my children were born, I got very very sick I was like 31-percent lung function. And I really thought, I’m not going to be here. I mean, what am I going to do?” said Heisler.
A day in Aaron’s life is a daily battle, which occupies much of his day, and much of his energy.
He described a normal daily six hour routine:
“I start with these four breathing treatments and different nebulisers, it takes me about two and a half hours just to get it done. Then there is the airway clearing and the airway vest. It is the vibrating that shakes your lungs and airways. I have to start taking my medication, and this is just for one day.”
But here’s where the good news comes in. Aaron is the first in our area to be prescribed what some are calling a miracle drug.
And the results for him, and many others on the new drug are very encouraging.
“I had been taking it about three days. I said , Man, these breaths are deeper than I’m ever taking in years. I thought this is really going to be a game changer especially if it continues," said Heisler. “In, noticing you know the timeline of, you know, the terminal illness. It was like you know they say that most people would live to be 37. Because of this medication they’re moving it up to 46. That’s a huge deal to me because I want to see my daughter’s graduate I want to see my daughters, you know, finish school, and walk them down the aisle. That’s it that’s important to me,"
“It’s just very exciting. I remember one evening here when he’d only been on the medicine about a week and he was standing in the kitchen just taking deep breaths saying I have not been able to take a breath is deep and in years, so just those kind of things are very exciting," said his wife, Erin Heisler. “And we’re very, very excited about what it will do for our future and the future of our family.”
This new drug hopefully is extending the life and bettering the quality of life for people like Aaron that have cystic fibrosis.
That’s good news. No, that’s great news
