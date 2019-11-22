Donate money to help fight hunger with scan tags at United Supermarkets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can donate money to help fight by getting scans tagged at the United Supermarkets.
The High Plains Food Bank and United are partnering up together in this campaign.
From today through Dec. 8, grocery shoppers at United, Market Street or Amigos can ask cash registrars to get a scan tag that will go towards the Together We Can Food & Fund Drive.
There will be a break Dec. 3 for the Panhandle Gives program.
The United Family will match the first $10,000 donated and no purchase is necessary.
