Diabetes in pregnant women is at an all time high in Amarillo

“In Amarillo, we have a lot of risk factors that increase our rate of gestational diabetes. One of those things is obesity. There’s some genetic predisposition for some groups such as Hispanic Americans have a higher rate of gestational diabetes because their rate of type two diabetes is higher. If you had a previous pregnancy with gestational diabetes, your chance of having gestational diabetes again is higher, so there’s a lot of things. Our diet, you know, high-fat diets. Those types of things increase our rate compared to other populations,” said Teresa Baker, professor of OBGYN and co-director of infant center at Texas Tech University.