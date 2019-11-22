Diabetes in pregnant women is at an all time high in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gestational diabetes is developed during pregnancy and is different than type one or type two diabetes. Cases of diabetes have increased in Amarillo, according to health care professionals.
“In Amarillo, we have a lot of risk factors that increase our rate of gestational diabetes. One of those things is obesity. There’s some genetic predisposition for some groups such as Hispanic Americans have a higher rate of gestational diabetes because their rate of type two diabetes is higher. If you had a previous pregnancy with gestational diabetes, your chance of having gestational diabetes again is higher, so there’s a lot of things. Our diet, you know, high-fat diets. Those types of things increase our rate compared to other populations,” said Teresa Baker, professor of OBGYN and co-director of infant center at Texas Tech University.
Doctors have been screening for this type of diabetes for some time now, but say for some, they have started screening even earlier.
“There are national standards from the American College of OBGYN’s that we screen every pregnant woman for gestational diabetes; that’s always been the case. But then, that happens between 24 and 28 weeks of gestation. But as we’ve seen the population get more obese and we’ve seen out rates go up, there are many reasons that we would screen earlier in the pregnancy,” said Baker.
Health care professional says it is essential to be screened after delivery as well because some gestational diabetes goes away while others can turn into type two diabetes and if not treated properly, can be a silent killer.
“It’s essential to screen patients after they’re delivered. We do a similar screening test that we do in pregnancy. We do that about six weeks after they deliver to make sure they haven’t developed true diabetes. But it’s also important to counsel patients that once they have developed gestational diabetes, they do have a risk of developing diabetes later in life,” said Jill Gulizia, a doctor at Women’s Health Associates.
Texas Tech encourages women, even if they had their child ten years ago and had gestational diabetes then, to get examined again since technology and standards have changed.
