The City of Amarillo to close S.E. 34th Ave. off of Grand Street due to reconstruction project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A road reconstruction project for S.E. 34th Ave. will begin Monday.
The project will require closing S.E. 34th Ave. to traffic between Grand Street and Eastern Street.
Traffic will be detoured to S.E. 32nd Ave. at both Grand Street and Eastern Street. Bolton Street will also be closed from S.E. 33rd Ave. to S.E. 34th Ave.
Resident traffic will be able to access all streets, driveways and businesses along S.E. 34th Ave. between Grand Street to Vernon Street.
The detour is in an effort to minimize the amount of time that traffic is disrupted due to the installation of storm sewer infrastructure.
The city will continue to coordinate with the contractor to protect the public’s interest and further quality completion of the project.
Motorists can expect to see contractor personnel and equipment in the work zone.
Drivers can expect delays due to the construction activities in these areas, and the project is expected to run for two months.
