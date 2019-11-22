Authorities searching for missing Channing man last known to be traveling to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office needs your help searching for a Channing man who was last known to be traveling to Amarillo.
Officials said 65-year-old Rodney Eugene Edwards never made it to Amarillo yesterday.
On Thursday around 2:00 p.m., Edwards had left his home in Channing to go to Amarillo but has not been seen since.
In his early 20′s, Edwards was in an accident that caused him to have a brain injury and lose his right arm.
Officials said he has mental difficulties from the accident and could have gotten confused and became lost.
Edwards was driving a black 1999 Dodge pickup truck and his license plate number is LDW6723.
If you have seen this man or the pickup, please call Hartley County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (806) 244-5544.
