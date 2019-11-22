Amarillo federal grand jury indicts 4 people on gun, drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo federal grand jury indicted four people Thursday on a variety of charges, ranging from guns and drugs.
In late October, police arrested Chyloe Massey, Allen Casel, Lydia Vasquez-Garcia and Kendra Bunyard in a car outside apartments on South Virginia Street near Southwest 45th Avenue.
According to the indictment, a large plastic bag of meth, weighing about 119 grams, four smaller plastic bags and three loaded pistols were found inside of the car.
Some of the suspects who were arrested told police they got drugs when one of the women stopped on a trip to Austin to perform an act of prostitution, stealing the drugs when the customer fell asleep.
Massey, Casel, Vasquez-Garcia and Bunyard are all facing charges intending to sell the drugs.
Massey and Casel are also charged with being convicted felons having guns.
