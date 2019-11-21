Road of healing: Thomas Brown’s father turns journey into path of forgiveness

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The father of Thomas Brown has had a long journey of healing since his son’s body was recovered this year, but that journey is turning into a path of forgiveness.
Kelly Brown is continuing to speak to groups across the Texas Panhandle and after three years since his son first went missing, he said he is finally doing well.
This week, Brown spoke with the Downtown Amarillo Kiwanis Club on where his faith stands after the Texas Attorney General suspended the investigation into the death.
Brown said during this past year, he has been focusing on his faith and helping other people for Tom.
When someone in the crowd asked a question about the death, Brown said if that person were to stand up in the crowd at that moment and say they are Tom’s killer, he would forgive them.
“I just believe God said ‘forgiveness,'” Brown said. “Now, he didn’t allude to who or why or when, so I don’t know. It may be today, it may be 10 years from now, I don’t know. I do know that if God has brought me to where I was before Tom went missing to this very minute, if he’s capable of doing what he’s done, then he’s capable of getting me to tell somebody that they’re forgiven.”
Despite the strong opinions that are flooding his media timeline about the investigation and the resignation of Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis, he is still moving forward.
“Well, I can’t escape it all," Brown said. "I want people to realize, when they see me, hopefully I’m not kicking up dirt and spitting and saying things that I shouldn’t say. I want people to be able to look at me and see God and His goodness.”
Brown said his happy place has been working track and cross country meets, but speaking to groups is his therapy.
He plans to continue speaking to groups throughout the Panhandle but said if God gives him the opportunity, he would speak about Tom nationally.
