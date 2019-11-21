Restaurant breezes through Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two local favorite Mexican restaurants will be opening new doors in Amarillo, plus NFL star, Drew Brees, is bringing his restaurant here.
El Patrón Tex-Mex Restaurant will be opening again since the wind event that happened this year in March that left severe damage to the restaurant.
Leal’s will be moving locations, and we will be getting a Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar.
El Patrón has been repairing damages from the wind storm that happened in March, where wind gusts reached 80 miles per hour and left destruction behind.
According to the Owner, Ruben Gonzalez, they will be open the second week of December.
Starting Nov. 25, they will be accepting applications for front and back of house positions.
East of El Patrón on I-40 and Georgia, you can see the construction that is underway for Leal’s new location in Wolfin Village.
“It looks like we will be four to five months in the construction phase of it, which will put us about spring of next year for our opening. We are really excited about it because we will increase our seating by 100,” Leal’s Mexican Restaurant Owner Victor Leal.
They will have a banquet room that’s going to seat up to 75 people, a private banquet room, a patio, and will feature new seafood plates, steak options and drink specials.
On the west side of town, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar just had their groundbreaking ceremony that will be located south of 34th on Soncy. Walk-On’s is co-owned by NFL Quarterback Drew Brees.
Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is a franchise based in Louisiana where they are known for making every dish from scratch and use fresh ingredients for their Cajun cuisine.
“We are working on finishing this project in March and hopefully opening a couple of weeks after we get finished,” HASCO Owner Jeremy Hill.
Once open, the Amarillo restaurant will employ up to 200 people who will join the Walk-on’s All American team.
