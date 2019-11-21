Protecting the Protectors helping protect Potter County first responders

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - To protect their homes while they’re protecting ours, all Potter County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters were presented with all-in-one home security devices Thursday.
The nearly 200 first responders received Canary devices donated by State Farm as part of the Protect the Protectors campaign.
The device alerts the user to monitor motion, air quality and temperature changes through the use of an app.
Since teaming up nearly five years ago State Farm and Canary have donated more than 15,000 units to first responders, including thousands in Texas.
