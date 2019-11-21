3 Panhandle counties participating in $1.4 million pilot program to help control feral swine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three Texas Panhandle counties will be participating in a pilot program held by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help contain feral swine.
The USDA announced today it is awarding more than $1.4 million to fund three pilot projects to control feral swine in Texas.
These projects are part of the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Program (FSCP).
This is a joint effort between USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) to help address the threat that feral swine pose to agriculture, ecosystems and human and animal health.
“Feral swine cause significant damage to crops grazing lands, while also impacting the health of our natural resources,” said acting NRCS State Conservationist Darren Richardson. “By collaborating with our partners nationally and here in Texas, our hope is to control and eradicate this invasive species - improving operations for farmers while also protecting our natural resources for the future.”
NRCS and APHIS are working with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board on pilot projects in Texas to help address feral hog damage on crop and range-land.
This is in conjunction with water quality impairment in Potter, Hartley, and Oldham Counties in the Canadian River Watershed.
Landowners in these identified counties may be eligible for assistance from trapping technicians to trap feral swine on their property.
Interested landowners should visit their local NRCS office.
The Texas pilot project runs from 2-3 years in duration. As the lead project partner, TSSWCB will be conducting outreach and education workshops and demonstrations in each county in the project areas.
Due to the new nature of the pilot program, it will be crucial to collect, monitor, and evaluate data regarding feral swine populations, agricultural damage, and environmental concerns.
Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute will assist with monitoring and data collection.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.