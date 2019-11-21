Colder air spilled into our region behind a front today and now we are tracking an upper level system approaching from the west that will bring more rain and some snow to parts of the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the NW part of our area where 1″-4″ may accumulate by morning. For Amarillo, mainly rain is expected this evening with perhaps a few snow showers by morning with little accumulation. The rain and snow will end tomorrow but we will stay cold for another day with highs only near 40.
Doppler Dave Breaks Down Our Rain And Snow Potential
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain And Snow Tonight