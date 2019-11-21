Doppler Dave Breaks Down Our Rain And Snow Potential

Colder air spilled into our region behind a front today and now we are tracking an upper level system approaching from the west that will bring more rain and some snow to parts of the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the NW part of our area where 1″-4″ may accumulate by morning. For Amarillo, mainly rain is expected this evening with perhaps a few snow showers by morning with little accumulation. The rain and snow will end tomorrow but we will stay cold for another day with highs only near 40.