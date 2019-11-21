Cold with rain and snow

A cold front has moved in leaving us with colder morning temps in the 30′s. Afternoon highs will be below normal in the 40′s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with showers moving in this evening. It will start as rain to our south and snow to our north with a mix in the middle. This will continue overnight with a chance for snow showers in the morning. We drop below freezing overnight and stay in the 40′s Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50′s and 60′s.