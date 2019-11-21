Canyon plans to get new water meters to help reading and tracking usage easier

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With a 2 million dollar plan passed by City council on Monday, Canyon plans to replace all water meters with automated ones, making reading meters and tracking usage easier on employees and customers.
“This will be one of the meters going in. It’s a one-inch meter. The dials quickly come off of them. One of the issues that we have is when we’re out in the weather, the lenses that are on the inside of them, they get scratched up. Sometimes they get moisture in them. With the automated meter system, our employees can go by it is it’s not picking up as it should, we have handhelds that will pick it up for us,” said Jeff Williams, department foreman, city of Canyon.
The replacement of meters is just part of the city's plan for better customer service.
“We’ll also be rolling out an online customer web portal where every customer will have the ability to look at their water usage and their water bill online,” said Dan Reese, Public Works Director, City of Canyon.
Reading water meters now takes a reasonable amount of time.
“It frees our department up to takes care of other responsibilities. They metering generally takes three days. Some of these routes may have 700 to 800 meters that these guys go out and read, and they do it in three days,” said Williams.
With these automated water meters, the city of canyon says it will alleviate safety issues workers face daily.
“There is a little bit of a safety relief there because you’re not worried about the icy streets, the slippery muddy allies. You’re not worried about the snakes, the spider and stuff that does get inside the meter boxes,” said Williams.
And just how long will it take for all water meters to be replaced in Canyon?
“Hopefully, everyone that will get a new meter will be automated and everything and has everything online a year from now surly,” said Reese.
The city of Amarillo will also undergo a similar project for 29.5 million dollars. They plan to replace all meters in the town with automated ones within the next two to three years.
