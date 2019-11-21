Canyon plans to get new water meters to help reading and tracking usage easier

“This will be one of the meters going in. It’s a one-inch meter. The dials quickly come off of them. One of the issues that we have is when we’re out in the weather, the lenses that are on the inside of them, they get scratched up. Sometimes they get moisture in them. With the automated meter system, our employees can go by it is it’s not picking up as it should, we have handhelds that will pick it up for us,” said Jeff Williams, department foreman, city of Canyon.