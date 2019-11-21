AutoInc donates $90,846 to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon address complex challenges throughout the Amarillo and Canyon Communities.
They work with 40 independent local programs to make lasting changes and local impact.
Through AutoInc employees, corporate contributions and a portion of the sales from each vehicle sold by the dealerships during October, the total amount donated by AutoInc will be $90,846.
There are six automobile dealerships in the Amarillo/Canyon area that are part of the AutoInc Family of Dealerships - All Star Dodge, All-Star Family Ford, Texas Dodge, Tri-State Ford, Amarillo Hyundai and Autoplex BMW.
“Growing companies have a responsibility to give back to their communities,” said General Manager of Amarillo Hyundai and Tri-state Ford, John Justice. “There are people out there who are struggling, and a little help can make a huge difference in their lives.”
AutoInc is encouraging people from all over the Panhandle to support the United Way and help them raise funds for a better tomorrow.
