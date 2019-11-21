Amarillo resident to soon receive American citizenship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo resident is finishing up the process of becoming an American citizen.
It’s been a seven-year process for Han Owens to receive her American citizenship, and she details this experience as one of the hardest things she’s ever done.
“The process is hard,” said Civic Center Marketing Administrator Han Owens. “You have so much paperwork to do, and you hear so many negative stories, you just can’t help to wonder and worry, because your loved ones are here and you don’t want to leave them behind."
Owens mentions she’s always dreamed of living in the United States since she was a little girl living in Taiwan, and her dream started to become a reality once she began studying at West Texas A&M during her college years.
She says the process of applying for citizenship is so hard, because of all the paperwork, testing, and language barriers required to overcome before becoming an American citizen.
She also mentions how difficult it is to be away from most of her family and friends back in Taiwan.
“It was not an easy process," said Owens. “But ever since I was little, I always had a dream to come to America.” “My family over there were very supportive of me to come over here to study and get a better future."
Owens is now the marketing administrator for Amarillo’s Civic Center, and she is a wife and mother.
Once her citizenship process is officially complete, she plans to continue residing in Amarillo with her family.
Now that Owens has passed the green card written exam, the final step will be the oath ceremony conducted at Amarillo’s Federal Courthouse.
