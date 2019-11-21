Amarillo police searching for suspect in attempted robbery of United Supermarket bank

Police say this man tried to rob the bank inside United Supermarket on Wednesday (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 21, 2019 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 11:00 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help identifying the suspect who attempted to rob the bank inside United Supermarket Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:32 p.m., officers were called to the United Supermarket on Southwest 45th Avenue for an attempted robbery of the bank inside.

Police say a man wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses entered the bank, demanded money and then left before the teller could give him any money.

If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

