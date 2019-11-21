Amarillo police searching for suspect in attempted robbery of United Supermarket bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help identifying the suspect who attempted to rob the bank inside United Supermarket Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:32 p.m., officers were called to the United Supermarket on Southwest 45th Avenue for an attempted robbery of the bank inside.
Police say a man wearing a black shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses entered the bank, demanded money and then left before the teller could give him any money.
If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
