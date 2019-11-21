Amarillo police searching for man wanted for charges of assaulting pregnant person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help finding a man wanted for charges of assaulting a pregnant person.
Jose Asuncion Balderas is wanted by Potter County officials for charges of assault of a pregnant person.
Balderas is described as a 30-year-old man, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
