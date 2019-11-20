Winter stocking of trout in area city lakes across the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo, Lubbock and area lakes will be stocked with Rainbow trout right before the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The trout stocking program will be on Nov. 27 and are headed to over ten city park lakes in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas.
Over 553 trout will be delivered to Medical Center Park South Lake in Amarillo.
Rainbow trout are a prevalent cold-water game fish that offers a great winter fishing opportunity for anglers of all ages.
These fish are prized for both their fight and their quality as fine table fare.
Since Medical Program South Lake belongs to a unique program known as the Neighborhood Fishin’ Program, it will be stocked approximately every two weeks with an additional 553 trout through March 6, 2020.
The following is a list of trout stockings and dates:
- Canyon Southeast Park lake is scheduled to receive 1,666 trout half on Dec. 12 and the other half on Jan. 15
- Caudle Lake in Hale Center will receive 1,600 trout in Breshears Lake and 1,600 in Lobo Lake on Dec. 3
- Pampa City Park Lake will receive 2,000 trout; half on Dec. 10 and the other half on Feb. 4
- Lake Theo at Caprock Canyon State Park will welcome over 1,600 trout on Dec. 11
- Rita Blanca Kids Fishing Pond in Dalhart will receive 2,929 trout; half on Dec. 11 and the other half Feb. 4
- 9th Street Park Lake in Lamesa will receive 4,000 trout; half on Dec. 11 and the other half Jan. 29
- Lake Fryer, near Perryton, will receive 2,000 trout; half on Dec. 5 and the other half on Jan. 7
Stocking dates are established based on weather conditions and availability of trout.
