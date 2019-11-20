Salvation army of Amarillo wants to serve you this Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo is serving a grand dinner on Thanksgiving Day for the needy and isolated at the Harrington Hope Center.
The dinner is a long-standing Salvation Army tradition in Amarillo.
The dinner will be served from 12:00 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.
The event will be prepared by Tremaine Brown, well known humanitarian and restaurateur of Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food Café and the Salvation Army.
Brown is known for his work throughout the area for his work among children and the homeless community.
“Tremaine is a selfless individual who knows how to feed large numbers of people facing hunger, particularly children, the most vulnerable,” said Major David Atkins, CORPS officer.
Last year, almost 500 were served on Thanksgiving at the Harrington Hope Center.
Volunteers are welcome to help with preparation, hosting, serving and clean up from 11:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.
