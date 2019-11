It is a warm start to the morning with temps in the 50′s. Skies will be cloudy with showers and even a few storms possible. We warm into the 60′s this afternoon. Rain will end by this evening. Thursday will be much colder in the 40′s. Rain and snow showers will be possible tomorrow and into Friday morning. We stay in the low 40′s on Friday. We warm back to seasonal highs in the 50′s and 60′s this weekend.