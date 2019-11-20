Portales man convicted of drug trafficking charges

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Roosevelt County jury found a Portales man guilty of drug trafficking charges.
On November 19, the jury found 48-year-old Ruben Lozano guilty of trafficking meth, possession of heroin and receiving stolen property.
On June 6 of 2018, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on the 1600 block of South Globe in Portales.
At the home, officials found Lozano and seized more than $6,000 of meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm.
Lozano faces 21 years in prison for these charges, plus an additional four years on each count as an habitual offender. That would be 33 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
His sentencing will be held at a later date.
