2 men, Spearman insurance agency accused of stealing $279K in crop insurance payments

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Federal prosecutors filed cases yesterday against two Spearman men and an insurance agency for falsely collecting more than $250,000 from the government.
From June of 2014 to September of 2015, court documents state that Justin Boyd, David Boyd and North Plains Insurance Agency, Inc. are accused of federal offenses for collecting $279,000 in crop insurance payments in the Texas Panhandle.
Documents claim they made fake claims of losses in Hartley, Moore and Randall counties under another name.
The charges say they used an alias to say they were new crop producers to qualify for higher insurance payments when they weren’t even involved in farming.
Because those customers were falsely wrote in, it caused the FCIC to lose more than $279,000.
