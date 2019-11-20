Lubbock man indicted, accused of distributing stolen drugs at senior community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury has indicted a former Lubbock senior community employee on a charge of delivery of a dangerous drug after police say he tried to give a resident medication that he stole from another job.
55-year-old Vicente Mojica, of Lubbock, was an employee of Legacy at South Plains, a concierge senior community on South Indiana Avenue.
On Feb. 28, 2019, police were called to Legacy. An employee in training had informed their supervisor about concerns with Mojica and how he was conducting training.
According to the report, the employee said as they were pulling medication for a resident, Mojica pulled a white pill from his pocket and placed it into the medication cup. He told the employee, “here, give this to her, I got if from my other job. It will help calm her down.”
The report states the manager immediately removed the added medication before it was given to the resident, the drug was identified as being from a different manufacturer than the resident’s normal medication.
The manager confronted Mojica and said he admitted to her in front of a witness that he took the medication from his other job and put it in the patient’s cup. Mojica told the manager, “I thought it would help calm her down.”
Mojica was fired from his job and police were called.
Further research showed this is not Mojica’s first brush with the law.
in May of this year, he was indicted on a charge of sexual assault of an adult. That incident is reported to have happened on June 24, 2018.
According to the police report in this case, he met a woman on Plenty of Fish. After talking a while, they decided to meet and go to the flea market. Afterwards, he took her to his house and gave her a tour, to see if she would be interested in renting a room from him. He took her to his bedroom and told her his bed was a “magic bed.” He told her he had 7 roommates and he had room for one more.
Once in his room, he blocked the door and wouldn’t let her out, the report stated.
The woman sat in a chair next to his bed after he told her to sit down. He then picked her up and threw her on the bed, according to the police report.
The woman reports he sexually assaulted her after she reportedly told him no several times.
Afterwards, Mojica drove her home and she reported the assault to police.
This case is still active in the courts. Mojica is not currently in jail.
