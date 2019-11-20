HUD awards the City of Amarillo $726,000 to fund 150 housing Vouchers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $11,547,127 Texas public housing agencies to fund a total of 1546 Housing Choice Vouchers to provide affordable housing for non-elderly persons with disabilities.
The City of Amarillo received over $726,000 to help fund 150 Housing Vouchers for the Disabled.
The housing assistance announced that through HUD’s Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides funding for vouchers to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities, particularly those who are:
- Transitioning out of institutional or other separated settings
- At serious risk of institutionalization
- Currently experiencing homelessness
- Previously experienced homelessness and are presently a client in a permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing project
- At risk of becoming homeless
This program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in the most integrated setting.
The program also encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community.
