Our first round of rain came through the area right on schedule today and we have cleared for awhile behind it with high sin the upper 60s. Colder air will move in tomorrow with afternoon temperatures about 15-20 degrees cooler, generally in the 40s. The next upper level system will then bring rain late tomorrow which may change to snow tomorrow night. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the northern part of our area.
Doppler Dave Now Expects Storm Number 2
