Convicted sex offender sentenced to prison for downloading and sending child pornography

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A convicted sex offender will spend the next eight years in prison after downloading and sending child pornography.
Thomas Golden, 30 of Clovis, had been serving a five year term of probation for a 2017 conviction of Possession of Child Pornography, a fourth degree felony.
In August of 2019, the department of Homeland Security contacted Curry County Sheriff’s deputies with information that Golden was downloading and sending child pornography.
At a hearing on November 19, Judge Mathew E. Chandler heard testimony from Golden’s probation officer and deputies.
Testimony showed that Golden admitted to downloading and sending the images.
Back in 2017, Judge Chandler told Golden he was extremely disturbed by his actions and that these ware real children and victims in these photos, depicting sexual acts to children as young as 1-year-old
“You had an opportunity and a chance to fix things but you did not. The community needs to be protected from you," said Judge Chandler.
Judge Chandler ordered that Golden serve the remainder of his 10 year sentence in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.