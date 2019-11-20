Coffee Memorial meets goal during the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Holiday Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center and Newschannel 10 met its goal of blood donors during the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Holiday Blood Drive.
The blood center drew 335 units of blood yesterday — getting more than 314 donors for the holiday season.
However, anyone who was unable to make it to the blood drive yesterday can still make a donation at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
The blood center will still need all types of blood during the holiday season because blood supplies seem to run low during this time.
To set up an appointment, go here.
