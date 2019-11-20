The City of Canyon is searching for its next Chief of Police

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon has recently begun its executive search for its next Chief of Police.
The city administrative staff will be searching instead of utilizing a search firm.
Under the direction of the City Manager, the Chief of Police is responsible for the administration, management and development of the Police Department.
The Chief is directly responsible for managing the planning, organizing and directing of the department activities and employees.
You can also find detailed information about the position in the Police Chief Brochure, along with an online application submission on the City’s website at www.canyontx.com.
The Canyon Police Department is home to one of the fastest-growing communities in the Texas Panhandle.
Serving more than 16,733 citizens, the department is nationally known for its high standards, well-trained officers, outstanding salaries and benefits, and first-class equipment.
The Canyon Police Department is an organization comprised of an authorized staff of 26 sworn officers and three full-time civilian employees who are dedicated professionals.
The next Police Chief will succeed tenured Canyon Police Chief Dale Davis, who is set to retire at the end of December.
Chief Davis has been with the Canyon Police Department since 1980 and was appointed Chief on October 5, 2009.
The City could not be prouder of the impact that Chief Davis has left on our community and the prominence that he has brought to the Canyon Police Department. The City of Canyon will look to the next Chief to continue progressing the department forward while maintaining a servant-leadership philosophy.
The next Canyon Police Chief is expected to be named in the first quarter of 2020.
