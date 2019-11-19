WTAMU announces relocation of nursing program to downtown Amarillo

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has announced the school’s nursing program is relocating to downtown Amarillo.
The program will move from the Canyon campus to the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.
According to a news release, the move will place 250 undergraduate students and around 20 nursing faculty and staff in Amarillo.
WTAMU says this will allow for more collaboration opportunities between the nursing program and other WTAMU programs, such as communication disorders.
“WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences mission is to enhance the quality of life for citizens in our region. Moving the Department of Nursing to Harrington Hall will allow us to expand our curricula and expand our ability to enhance the quality of life for citizens in our region,” said Dr. J. Dirk. Nelson, the dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The relocation is projected for the fall of 2021.
