Warm and sunny today with big changes on the way

It is going to be another warm day. Temps start off in the 30′s and 40′s before warming into the 70′s. Skies will be sunny with breezy winds. Winds will pick up out of the south at 20-30 mph. Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler in the 60′s. Skies will mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Thursday and Friday will be much colder in the 40′s. Rain and snow showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. We warm up and dry out over the weekend warming back into the 60′s.