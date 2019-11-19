Public meeting scheduled for water main replacement project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department (CPDED) will host a public meeting this week to discuss the replacement of water mains.
The meeting will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum, 901 N Hayden St.
The topic of the meeting is to provide an overview of an ongoing water main replacement project north of the Amarillo Boulevard between Washington Street and Van Buren Street.
The project began in November, which includes the replacement of existing two-inch water mains with new six-inch water mains.
Amarillo City Council awarded the $537,939.50 contract to Amarillo Utility Contractors, Inc.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.