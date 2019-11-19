Portales man sentenced for the murder of a woman in 2018

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man was sentenced today for the murder of Erika Zamorano from 2018.
The Honorable Donna J. Mowrer presided over the hearing today and sentenced Marquez to 16 years in prison, which includes a one-year enhancement for the use of a firearm.
In April of 2018, Zamorano was found dead inside her Portales home from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Family members had become concerned after she had failed to pick up her children from school that day.
The New Mexico State Police arrested Marquez the following morning in Clovis after spotting his truck.
Inside the truck, investigators found a .45 caliber round and a handgun with a matching print of his finger on the magazine.
At the police station, officers discovered another bullet in his sock that matched the caliber used in the shooting.
Deputy District Attorney Jake Boazman stated at the hearing today that he believed this was a first-degree murder case.
However, the Grand Jury indicted on second-degree murder, so that is what the State had to work with.
Erika Zamorano’s mother and sister gave victim impact statements to the Court, and sister, Arlene, stated that she forgave Marquez.
The crime is classified as a serious violent offense, which means Marquez will have to serve 85-percent of his sentence before being considered for parole.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.