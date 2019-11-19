Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Amarillo business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of an Amarillo business.
On Monday, October 28, police say this suspect entered EZPAWN on Southwest 6th Avenue and robbed the store at gunpoint.
The robbery was caught on camera as you can see in the video below:
The suspect ran out of the store with money and merchandise.
If you know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
