Oklahoma man dead after truck strikes tree head-on in Lipscomb County
By Vanessa Garcia | November 19, 2019 at 10:31 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 10:31 AM

LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Oklahoma man is dead after colliding into a tree yesterday evening in Lipscomb County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 81-year-old Alva Howard, of Beaver, Oklahoma, was traveling northbound on State Highway 305 in a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, just north of Glazier.

Officials said the pickup veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

Howard was pronounced dead on scene and the front of the pickup sustained significant damage.

An investigation is underway.

