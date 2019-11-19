Oklahoma man dead after truck strikes tree head-on in Lipscomb County

LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Oklahoma man is dead after colliding into a tree yesterday evening in Lipscomb County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 81-year-old Alva Howard, of Beaver, Oklahoma, was traveling northbound on State Highway 305 in a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, just north of Glazier.
Officials said the pickup veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on.
Howard was pronounced dead on scene and the front of the pickup sustained significant damage.
An investigation is underway.
