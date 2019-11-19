Mesalands Foundation recieves $6000 Xcel Energy Foundation grant

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The Mesalands Community College Foundation recently received a $6,000 education grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation to enhance the Integrated Renewable Energy Program at Mesalands Community College.
The College plans to purchase a mobile training unit that will provide hands-on training to students in rural areas, with the goal of preparing students for a career in wind energy and other renewable energy fields.
“The success of our communities is directly tied to our efforts to provide educational opportunities for our young people. By create jobs, improve quality of life and in making sure no one is left behind in our progress,” said Xcel Energy Manager for Community and Economic Development in Clovis David Essex. “Our goal is to support the nonprofits that do so much to build up our communities.”
The Mesalands Foundation was one of four area nonprofits to receive an Xcel Energy Foundation grant.
A total of $20,977 in grant funding was awarded to boost science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and sustainability in Clovis, Portales and Tucumcari.
Education grant recipients also focus on increasing the number of students entering and completing post-secondary education in STEM disciplines and pursuing STEM careers.
