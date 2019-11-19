‘Don’t do it’: Mother of student hospitalized with vaping-related illness warns others

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beginning January, Texas A&M campuses across the state will become 100 percent tobacco-free. That includes vaping.
“I see vaping at least once walking to class every day,” said Texas A&M Student Asthon Buchhraon.
School leaders said it’s a move to help protect the health of all faculty and students.
Hunter Sims is an Aggie who was hospitalized this year after using e-cigarettes. His mother is now making a plea to other parents.
“I just want to get the message out,” said Dawn Sims. "Please, parents. Please talk to your kids."
Dawn Sims said her 20-year-old son was rushed to a hospital in Bryan and ended up in Intensive Care Unit. She says Hunter vaped for his nicotine addiction.
“We had no idea that these flavor cartridges or Vitamin E or whatever it is in them could cause that kind of toxicity to the lungs,” said Sims. “It was advertised safer than smoking and then what they do is loop you in.”
She’s hoping the scare she had with her own kid sends a strong message to others.
“Don’t do it,” said Sims. “You just don’t know what you’re inhaling into your lungs."
In June, the Texas A&M University applied for and received a $20,000 grant from the American Cancer Society to help post signs around campus alerting everyone of the tobacco-ban.
